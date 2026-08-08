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No social media for under 13? New bill proposes parental consent rule; details here

A proposed SHIELD Bill, 2025 by BJP MP Baijayant Panda seeks to bar children under 13 from social media and gaming without verified parental consent. It also proposes banning tracking and targeted ads for minors, mandatory age-verification, and parental-control dashboards.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 12:03 PM IST

No social media for under 13? New bill proposes parental consent rule; details here
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Children under 13 could be barred from creating accounts on social media and online gaming platforms without verified parental consent, while platforms could be prohibited from tracking, profiling or targeting minors with personalised advertising, according to a proposed private member’s bill.

The Safeguarding Healthy Internet Environments for Little Digital-Natives (SHIELD) Bill, 2025, also proposes mandatory age-verification systems for platforms accessible to minors and parental-control dashboards that would allow guardians to monitor activity, manage privacy settings and restrict screen time.

The bill, proposed by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, was among two private members’ bills that were scheduled to be introduced in the parliament on Friday but could not be taken up because of adjournments of the House. The second bill is a proposed law seeking to regulate the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) to create realistic imitations of people. However, private members’ bills rarely make it into law, with only about a dozen having cleared parliament since Independence.

Key Proposals: No tracking, no targeted ads for minors

The SHIELD Bill defines a child as anyone below 18 and seeks to impose a dedicated set of safety obligations on social media services, online gaming platforms and other digital intermediaries. 

Key proposals include:
1. Age Gate: Children under 13 need verified parental consent to create accounts on social media and gaming platforms
2. Ad Ban: Platforms prohibited from tracking, profiling or using personalised advertising for children
3. Content Safeguards: Platforms must prevent children from being exposed to pornography, gambling and simulated betting, violent or extremist material and drug-related content
4. Parental Tools: Mandatory age-verification systems and parental-control dashboards for monitoring, privacy settings and screen time limits

Penalties up to Rs 10 crore proposed

Platforms violating the proposed law could face penalties of up to Rs 10 crore. Repeated or wilful violations could result in temporary suspension or blocking of services under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

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