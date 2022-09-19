No SIT probe into Kashmiri Pandit killings, exodus in Jammu and Kashmir, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File photo)

Rejecting the plea filed by several petitioners, the Supreme Court on Monday declined permission for an SIT probe in the killings of Kashmiri Pandits and their exodus in Jammu and Kashmir. The plea was filed regarding the murder of an advocate and BJP leader in the valley.

The petition was filed by Ashutosh Taploo, who is the son of deceased Tika Lal Taploo. Taploo was killed by Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) terrorists in 1989, according to reports. His family had been urging the court to order a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into his killing decades ago.

A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and C.T. Ravikumar declined to entertain the petition saying that another similar matter was not entertained by the apex court. The bench said it cannot discriminate between the petitions and told the petitioner’s counsel to avail alternate remedies, as it dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

The murder of Taploo by militants in 1989 had triggered the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, which further led to a series of target killings of Kashmiri Pandit leaders and activists in Jammu and Kashmir, according to historic accounts.

The counsel also cited the direction of the constitution of an SIT to investigate the 1984 anti-Sikh riots after nearly three decades. The bench said the relief can be sought before the high court.

On September 2, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea seeking an SIT probe into the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir, which had led to their exodus from the valley. The NGO filing the plea was told to raise its concerns with the central government.

The exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley was highlighted once again in recent months, due to the target killings of several Kashmiri Pandits in parts of Jammu and Kashmir this year. The community has been protesting against the Centre, urging them to provide Kashmiri Pandits with protection and fight for their rights.

(With IANS inputs)

