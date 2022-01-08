No sir, no madam: After a panchayat, Kerala school backs gender-neutral address

In a first, a Kerala school has introduced gender neutrality in addressing the teachers. The school is situated in the Palakkad district of the state. The students of the government-aided Senior Basic School at Olassery village will henceforth address their teachers not as 'Sir' or 'Madam' but as 'teacher'.

The school with a student strength of 300 and with nine women teachers and eight male teachers has become the first school in the state to bring in gender neutrality in addressing a teacher. According to the school's headmaster, Venugopalan H, the idea was first floated by a male staff member. Teachers should be addressed by their designation, not by their gender.

This move comes after many schools in Kerala backed the gender-neutral uniforms. Under the unisex uniform initiative more than a dozen schools in Kerala have shifted to gender-neutral uniforms with the state's ruling Communist party pledged to support the movement and implement it across the state.

Several women's rights groups have also come out in support of the unisex uniform initiative, saying it will help bridge the gender gap.

Earlier, the Mathoor panchayat in the village, which is 14 km from the school, took a decision to do away with the practice of 'Sir' and 'Madam' in July last year. The governing body had directed the public to address panchayat staff by their designation.