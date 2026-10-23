No SIM, No WhatsApp? Govt makes SIM binding mandatory from Jan 1, 2027; Know what it means for users

DoT makes SIM binding mandatory for WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and Snapchat from Jan 1, 2027. Messaging apps must stay linked to active SIM, compliance deadline Dec 31, 2026. Web logout rule now risk-based, not 6-hour.

The DoT has made SIM binding mandatory and asked messaging platforms to link user accounts with the live SIM used during registration by December 31, 2026. Once the rule takes effect, removing or deactivating the SIM could halt the app's functions until a valid SIM is inserted again.

It is important to note that this is 'not a blanket ban' on WhatsApp or Telegram, and the exact user experience will depend on how each platform implements the requirement.

Why govt is enforcing SIM binding

The move is aimed at curbing cross-border cyber fraud, phishing and digital arrest scams carried out using Indian mobile numbers. In November 2025, DoT flagged that some app-based communication services identified users through Indian mobile numbers but allowed access without the SIM being present in the device.

The department said this gap was being misused by people operating from outside the country.

Which apps are covered

The directions were issued under the Telecom Cyber Security (TCS) Rules, 2024 and apply to 8 major platforms named in the original DoT announcement:

- WhatsApp

- Telegram

- Signal

- Snapchat

- Arattai

- ShareChat

- Josh

- JioChat

These services must keep accounts continuously tied to the specific active SIM linked to the registered number.

When will rules take effect?

- Nov 28, 2025: Original directive issued with 6-hour web logout rule.

- Apr 2, 2026: Compliance deadline extended to Dec 31, 2026. Govt replaced fixed 6-hour logout with risk-based approach.

- Jan 1, 2027: Expected operational start of SIM binding.

What it means for users

Situation Likely Impact Registered SIM active in phone Little change, compliant arrangement Remove SIM, use app on Wi-Fi Access could be disrupted Use on Wi-Fi-only tablet Depends on platform's implementation Use WhatsApp Web / Desktop No fixed 6-hour logout now, risk-based Roaming overseas Not affected if SIM remains in handset

Apple has reportedly rolled out an iOS patch to detect iPhone running without physical SIM, in line with the new requirement.