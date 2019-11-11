No sign of relief for Delhiites as air quality remains ‘poor’

There is no sign of relief for Delhiites from air pollution as the pollution levels in Delhi fall in the 'poor' category even after seeing a dip in the level of pollutants on Saturday.

The air quality remained in the 'poor category' at Lodhi Road area in Delhi on November 11. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 251 & PM 10 at 232, both in the 'poor' category.

Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 251 & PM 10 at 232, both in 'poor' category in Lodhi Road area, according to Air Quality Index (AQI) data. pic.twitter.com/UvZRkgW0Gx — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019

On Sunday, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 324 while the AQI in adjoining areas of Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon was registered at 302, 297, 251 and 253 respectively.

The city recorded a decline in the pollution levels on Saturday with the air quality moving from the very poor to poor category owing to favorable wind speed.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has announced the implementation of the odd-even scheme from Nov 04-15. But there will be no odd-even restrictions on vehicles on November 11-12 in Delhi to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

A thin layer of smog blanket is still visible in the national capital. The air quality of Delhi took a major hit due to a combination of stubble burning and firecracker emissions.