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No shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG, says Centre amid stricter action against diversion

Amid growing concerns over fuel supply and distribution, the central government has assured that it is taking all necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG across India.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 30, 2026, 12:08 AM IST

No shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG, says Centre amid stricter action against diversion
Centre assures people of adequate fuel supply in the country (Pic Credits: Screengrab from PIB video)
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Amid growing concerns over fuel supply and distribution due to rising tensions in the Middle East, the Indian government has assured that it is taking all necessary steps to ensure the uninterrupted availability of petrol, diesel, and LPG across the country. Not only this, but the authorities have also intensified action against the illegal diversion of fuel products to prevent a shortage and maintain smooth distribution. The Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sujata Sharma, during a briefing on Friday, said, ''Regarding strategic reserves, we are working on the strategic reserves also. And we have asked the oil marketing companies to work out that the LPG reserve that should be minimum 30 days with them, and they are working on it. And similarly, for crude also, we are working.''

Assuring about adequate availability of petrol, diesel and LPG, se added, ''We have sufficient stock of petrol, diesel and LPG, natural gas and fruit inventories are tied up. All our refineries are operating at optimum level, and LPG production is all time high, almost 90 DMT per day. No dry out has been reported on LPG distributorship. But it is being seen on retail outlets that there is abnormal sale at many places. Some are due to agricultural demand, and some are due to bulk sale.''

Action against illegal diversion

As per her briefing, the government has conducted 6,500 raids on LPG to check diversion. Five FIRs have been registered, and two people have been arrested.

Regarding LPG availability, she explained that demand is around 72 TMT, while the country produces 50 to 52 TMT in-house at domestic refineries. She also informed that the LPG backlog has come down to 4.5 days.

The official also said that the government has cut down excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre to keep prices stable, which is costing Rs 14,000 crore per month. Urging to save energy in daily use, she further said, ''The government is trying to ensure the availability and delivery of LPG cylinders at all homes and availability of petrol and diesel to all petrol and diesel pumps. So, do not pay attention to rumours and try to save energy in your daily use.''

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