'No shortage of food, no violent incident reported': Shah Faesal's update about Kashmir situation post Art 370 repeal

Shah Faesal however said that people are numb, still processing the big news.

IAS officer turned politician Shah Faesal on his Facebook page has posted update about the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir. According to him, most places are out of bounds except for those having curfew pass. Top politicians like Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah couldn't be contacted, said Faesal.

Corroborating whatever official sources have told so far, Faesal, head of J&K People's Movement said that no violence has taken so far barring few stray incidents of stone pelting. He also said that there is enough stock of food currently in the Kashmir valley. Faesal also described about how curfew is strict in other districts. He lamented the lack of international support t their case and appealed Kashmiris to keep peace and said that they would approach Supreme Court to appeal for squashing of government's move to dilute Special status of Jammu and Kashmir. He also advised travellers to avoid coming to the state for the time being.

Here's the full text of his Facebook post:

Kashmir is experiencing an unprecedented lock-down. From Zero Bridge to Airport some movement of vehicles is visible. Other places are completely out of bounds. Except for patients or those with a curfew pass.It was not possible to reach Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sajad Lone or send a message to them.In other Districts curfew is all the more strict. You can say that the entire 8 million population has been incarcerated like never before.

As of now there is no shortage of food and essentials. My sources in Administration told me that Sat Phones given to officers are being used to coordinate the civil supplies. No other means of communication is available.

Those with Dish TV have access to news. Cable services are down. Many people still have a bleak idea of what happened. Radio was working till a few hours ago. Most people are watching DD.

National media is also not being allowed to move into interior areas.

LD hospital is functioning beyond its capacity as expecting women are getting admitted days in advance to avoid any last moment hassels. Some people are planning to run langars there.No violent incident has been officially reported so far. Random incidents of stone throwing were reported from Rambagh, Natipora, Downtown, Kulgam, Anantnag. But no news of any killings.

People are in shock. Numb. Yet to make sense of what befell them. Everyone is mourning what we lost.In my conversations with people besides 370, it's the loss of statehood that has hurt people deeply. This is being seen as the biggest betrayal by the Indian state in last 70 years.

Few leaders who have escaped detention called for calm through TV channels. It is being said that the government is ready for a casualty figure of 8 - 10 thousand. So sanity demands that we don't give anyone a chance for mass massacre.

My appeal has also been that let's stay alive, then we shall fight back. The body language of forces personnel manning the nakas is extremely harsh. JKP is totally sidelined. One guy told an acquaintance of mine that now we are going to show your place to you.

Such stories of locals being bullied have reached me from many places. But its extremely heartening that Kashmiris are staying calm.Those who wish to travel to Kashmir should avoid doing it for some time.Even if the curfew is relaxed the situation will remain extremely volatile.

At airport I met crowds of heartbroken youth asking me questions about what should we do now. I said we shall go to Supreme Court together and ask for reversing this injustice. All political parties are together on challenging these unconstitutional laws that have deprived us of our history and identity.

As of now that's the only hope. International community has shut its eyes. So I am not expecting anything from there. The sad fact of life is that only Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can one day give back to us the wealth that has been stolen from us in broad day light.But then what's lost has been lost. Or Perhaps everything has been lost. Except our resolve to fight back. And we shall.

Modi government through a Presidential Order ensured that Article 370 is diluted thus doing away with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. J&K was also bifurcated with Ladakh becoming a Union Territory without legislative and Jammu and Kashmir becoming Union Territory with legislative. It was subsequently ratified in Parliament where it was passed in both Houses.