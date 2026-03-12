No shortage of diesel, petrol or kerosene, claims Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri amid deepening energy crisis

BCCI told Sachin Tendulkar they were looking for his replacement; what happened next surprised many
Oscars 2026 on High Alert: FBI warns of potential Iran drone threat
Power does not rule, communication does
'My dad needed me more': RCB star reveals emotional reason behind India T20 World Cup snub
How underwater drone attack works? Indian killed after Iran targeted US-owned oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz
Was Yuvraj Singh dropped because of MS Dhoni? Ex-BCCI selector makes big revelation
The Problem With ‘See It All’ Europe Itineraries
C. Krishniah Chetty’s DiamondAir, nature’s finest Diamond solitaires, redefining solitaire excellence with AI and craft
Monalisa Bhonsle’s husband Farman Khan's emotional 'Please don't betray me' reel goes viral after wedding; fans react
US-Iran War: How much crude oil, LNG and LPG India imports through Strait of Hormuz? Details here
INDIA
Speaking in Parliament, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India has adequate fuel stocks, and there is no cause for concern over availability.
The government on Thursday said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene or LPG in the country, assuring that fuel availability remains stable and supply chains are functioning smoothly.
While speaking in Parliament, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India has adequate fuel stocks, and there is no cause for concern over availability.
“There is no shortage of diesel, petrol or kerosene. Their availability is fully assured and supply chains across the country are functioning smoothly,” the minister said.
(This is a developing story)