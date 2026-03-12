No shortage of diesel, petrol or kerosene, claims Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri amid deepening energy crisis

Speaking in Parliament, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India has adequate fuel stocks, and there is no cause for concern over availability.

The government on Thursday said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene or LPG in the country, assuring that fuel availability remains stable and supply chains are functioning smoothly.

“There is no shortage of diesel, petrol or kerosene. Their availability is fully assured and supply chains across the country are functioning smoothly,” the minister said.



