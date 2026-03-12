FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

No shortage of diesel, petrol or kerosene, claims Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri amid deepening energy crisis

Speaking in Parliament, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India has adequate fuel stocks, and there is no cause for concern over availability.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 04:57 PM IST

No shortage of diesel, petrol or kerosene, claims Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri amid deepening energy crisis
The government on Thursday said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, kerosene or LPG in the country, assuring that fuel availability remains stable and supply chains are functioning smoothly.

While speaking in Parliament, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said India has adequate fuel stocks, and there is no cause for concern over availability.

“There is no shortage of diesel, petrol or kerosene. Their availability is fully assured and supply chains across the country are functioning smoothly,” the minister said.

(This is a developing story)
 

