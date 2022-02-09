No samosas or bread pakoras, now get healthy food in Union Health Ministry canteen

Fried food items like samosas, bread pakoras have been ditched in favour of healthier options like Dal Chillas with pea stuffing, healthy curries, millet rotis, and millet pulaos in the canteen of the Union Health Ministry, said the ministry on Tuesday.

As per sources in the ministry, this arrangement is currently functioning in a pilot mode to gauge the response of people. Dal chillas are tentatively priced at Rs 10. Breakfast will be available at Rs 25 and lunch at Rs 40.

The arrangement of these healthy food options has been made in the canteen on the insistence of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who had been contemplating bringing such healthy food options to the canteen since taking over as the Health Minister and had commissioned them in October last year.

Mandaviya himself is a fitness freak and is often seen cycling to the Parliament. He performs exercise and yoga on daily basis and ensures that he cycles at least 20 kilometres every day.