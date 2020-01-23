'No role for third party': India reiterates position on Trump's offer of mediation with Pakistan

Reacting to US President Donald Trump's another offer of mediation between India and Pakistan, New Delhi on Thursday reiterated that there is no role for any third party on the Kashmir issue and the onus lies on Islamabad to create a conducive environment for talks.

This came after Trump on Tuesday again offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue in his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Our position on the Kashmir issue and third-party mediation has been very clear and consistent. Let me reiterate that there is no role for any third party in this matter," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"If there are any bilateral issues between India and Pakistan that needs to be discussed, it should be done between the two countries under provisions of the Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration. But the onus is on Pak to create such conducive conditions - free from terror, hostility and violence," the MEA spokesperson said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump, after a meeting with Khan, said "We are doing more trade as it turns and we are working together on some borders. We are talking about Kashmir in relation to what is going on with Pakistan and India. We've been watching that and following it closely."

On asked if he will also visit Pakistan during his trip to India later this year, Trump had said, "We are visiting right now, so we won’t really have to. But I wanted to say hello for both a relationship standpoint, we’ve had a great relationship and from the standpoint of our two countries."

In September last year, Trump had said that he is "ready, willing, and able" to mediate on the issue of Kashmir if India and Pakistan want him to do so.

His statement came a month after the Indian government abrogated Article 370, ending special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the erstwhile state into union territories.