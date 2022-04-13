‘No riots, not even tu tu main main’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath boasts as Ram Navami violence erupts in states

As many as four states reported instances of communal violence and clashes between religious groups on Ram Navami 2022, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath boasted about the stability in his state during the Hindu festival.

With news of stone-pelting and violence in parts of India on April 10, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the celebrations in UP remained peaceful and there were no tensions in the state during hundreds of Ram Navami processions across Uttar Pradesh.

While addressing a gathering in Lucknow, Adityanath said that there were “no tensions in UP, not even tu tu main main” during Ram Navami celebrations, which happened during the month of Ramzan.

In a short clip posted on his official Twitter account, the UP CM said, “Ram Navami was just celebrated. A 25-crore population lives in Uttar Pradesh. There were 800 Ram Navami processions across the state and simultaneously, this is the month of Ramzan and many Roza iftar programmes must have been on.”

He further boasted, “During the celebrations, there was not even any 'tu tu main main' (squabbling) anywhere, forget riots. This is a symbol of UP's new development agenda. There is no space for riots, lawlessness, or goondagardi anymore.”

CM Yogi’s statements come as violent clashes between groups during Ram Navami processions were reported from several parts of the country, most notably in four states – Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, and West Bengal.

Before this, communal violence was also reported in Rajasthan’s Karauli city, where instances of arson and stone-pelting were recorded. The violence led to the death of two people, while many were left injured.

A brawl also broke out in New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Ram Navami, when the hawan was allegedly interrupted by a group of students. JNUSU also alleged that RSS-led body ABVP banned the serving of non-vegetarian food in the hostel mess, which led to conflicts.

