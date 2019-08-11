No response from Pakistan on India's request for 4th Kartarpur technical meet

Pakistan is yet to respond to India's request to hold another round of India - Pakistan technical meet on the issue of the Kartarpur corridor. DNA had reported last week that New Delhi has requested for the meet in the first week of August, for which "a reminder has also been issued", a source said.

On the agenda will be three things -- Until the bridge on Ravi river is constructed, Pak should build a service road, provision to help pilgrims if an emergency arises, and proper infrastructure to share details of the pilgrims.

The source added, "India hopes that Pakistan would respond expeditiously on these proposals in order to operationalise the Kartarpur corridor in time for the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev."

If the meet materialises, this will be the fourth round of technical talks between the two countries in 2019. Three rounds of India - Pakistan technical meetings have so far taken place in the month of March, April, and May of this year, during which both sides endorsed the crossing point coordinates.

"India had also shared proposals for finalising the agreement on the modalities to operationalise the Kartarpur Corridor", another source added.

Though Pakistan has cut diplomatic and trade ties with India in the backdrop of New Delhi's internal decision to remove the special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad has assured it remains committed to Kartarpur corridor.

"Kartarpur initiative will continue," Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had announced earlier this week.

When the second round of talks between Indian Pakistan officials took place on 14th July, Islamabad agreed to construct a bridge over the old Ravi creek, that will allow all-weather pilgrimage to the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib throughout the year.

Earlier, Pakistan was building a structure that could have caused floods on the Indian side, regarding which New Delhi had raised its concerns. Both sides are keen to open the corridor, which was agreed upon last year, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in November. Work is in full swing on the Indian side of the Kartarpur corridor, with 50% of the work already completed. India is also building a four-lane highway and a passenger bus terminal.