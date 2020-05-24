No respite from heatwave in north India, IMD issues red alert

Headlines

Wordle 774 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

CEO of Rs 71000 crore company loses 15 kg, announces new job post for staff's health

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 774 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2

CEO of Rs 71000 crore company loses 15 kg, announces new job post for staff's health

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Food to eat to reduce eye pain

Diabetes to weight loss: Health benefits of Dalia

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

OMG 2 gets 'Adults Only' certificate, Kartik Aaryan shares first look from Chandu Champion, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominations & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, Aug 1

Haryana Violence: Communal Clashes in Nuh Leave Many Dead, Hundreds Injured, But Why? | Explained

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

HomeIndia

India

No respite from heatwave in north India, IMD issues red alert

The weather agency has said that heatwaves will continue for the next two days.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2020, 05:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In no respite to north Indians from the scorching heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red warning for areas including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan for the next two days.

The weather agency has said that heatwaves will continue in these states for the next two days.

"Heatwave conditions over some parts with a severe heatwave over isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telangana during the next five days," the IMD said in its daily bulletin.

IMD also issued an orange warning for a heatwave in east Uttar Pradesh. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre, informed that temperatures could soar up to 47 degrees Celsius in some parts over the next 2-3 days.

Most regions in north India are already witnessing temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius.

Some relief is expected on May 29 as a western disturbance is likely to bring rains in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, after which the temperature is expected to drop in Delhi NCR and adjoining states.

This season, the temperatures did not rise the way it usually does in the north and central India because of significant rainfall activity during April that continued till mid-May.

Naresh Kumar, a scientist with the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the IMD, said due to dry north-westerly winds and a trough between Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, conditions are favourable for heatwave to severe heatwave. He said that relief is expected after May 28 as a western disturbance is likely to bring some rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, with temperature falling slightly.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Made in Heaven 2 trailer: Arjun, Sobhita's wedding drama returns; tackles issues like abuse, fairness obsession and more

Lok Sabha 2024 poll preparations: PM Modi to hold meetings with NDA MPs from today

Watch: Snake invades ground during Lanka Premier League 2023 match, viral video takes internet by storm

All about Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal leader in middle of communal violence in Nuh

Pyramids or mere mountains? Satellite captures mysterious structure in Antarctica, netizens react

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE