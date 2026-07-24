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No resignation from Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leak row, says reports: Know reasons

Despite the surging NEET paper leak controversy, the BJP-led Centre has no plans to seek Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and will continue to back the Education Minister. Know more about the latest report.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 08:03 PM IST

No resignation from Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leak row, says reports: Know reasons
AI-generated representation of the NEET paper leak row.
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Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who has been the centre of the NEET paper leak controversy, is unlikely to resign from the position despite growing pressure from the Opposition. As per the latest report by India Today, the Narendra Modi-led central government has ruled out the possibility of Pradhan's resignation over the paper leak row. ''Resigning and running away from responsibility will be the easiest thing to do. People have given us the mandate, and we will deliver,'' India Today reported quoting government sources.

The report further states that the government believes that removing Pradhan is not the solution to the ongoing controversy and the minister will continue in the department instead of resigning under pressure.

Why is  government backing Dharmendra Pradhan?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government believes that fixing the examination system and ensuring accountability are much important than replacing the minister.

The above report also states that the government's crackdown on paper leak networks has already led to multiple arrests, and further action will be taken against those involved in the pipeline.

Despite mounting criticism, the government seems to be in no mood for Pradhan's resignation. The government's immediate focus is to tighten the examination system, dismantle paper leak networks and ensure future examinations are conducted transparently. Meanwhile, the opposition parties have continued to target the minister and the Centre over the controversy.

For those late to the story, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led student protest over the NEET paper leak began last month, demanding the resignation of Pradhan. On July 20, it turned violent after the protesters marched towards Parliament, with clashes between protesters and security personnel triggering a political row.

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