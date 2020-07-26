No resident of Srinagar active in terror ranks: Kashmir Zone Police

Inspector-General of Police of the Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, on Sunday said that no resident of Srinagar is now active within the ranks of terrorists operating in Jammu & Kashmir. The last such identified individual was the terrorist Ishfaq Rashid Khan, who was neutralized in yesterday's encounter at the Ranbirgarh area in the outskirts of Srinagar.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "After #killing of #LeT #terrorist Ishfaq Rashid Khan yesterday, no resident of #Srinagar district in terrorist ranks now: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice"

Yesterday two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were gunned down in an encounter. The slain terrorists included Ishfaq Rashid Khan, resident of Srinagar, while the other was from the Pulwama district. Ishfaq had been active in the Kashmir valley since 2018.

However, sources in the police said that cops are yet to ascertain that Srinagar is "terror-free" as it is the place that terrorists use to cross over from north to south Kashmir and the movement of terrorists always remains in the district.