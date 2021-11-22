No relief for Noida residents as air quality drops to ‘severe’ category, AQI stands at 414

While marginal improvement in the air quality was witnessed in Delhi, not all districts of the National Capital Region were lucky enough to see a clear sky. The air quality and pollution levels in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida still remain in the ‘severe’ category, as per SAFAR.

The air quality of Noida saw no improvement as compared to yesterday and currently lies in the ‘severe’ category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 414, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), other nearby areas stood at - Faridabad (334), Ghaziabad (320), Greater Noida (221), and Gurgaon (353). Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the ‘very poor’ category with an overall AQI of 352.

Though the AQI of Delhi is still in the ‘very poor’ category currently, the air has started to clear across the city. The Delhi government has also taken several measures to control the pollution levels in the city, which included deploying water sprinkling machines and promoting public transportation.

Earlier today, the Delhi government decided to extend the work from home model for government employees in the national capital till November 26. No trucks from outside the city carrying non-essential supplies are allowed till November 26.

The Kejriwal-led government has also decided to keep the schools and colleges in Delhi closed till further notice, while no such decision has been issued in Noida, or any other NCR districts in Uttar Pradesh, despite the ‘severe’ air quality.

Visuals from Noida show visible pollution and smoke in the atmosphere, while the Uttar Pradesh government continues to take measures to curb the pollution levels. Earlier this month, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had asked officials to promote the usage of public transport in all NCR regions. He had also asked the farmers to avoid stubble burning in the current circumstances.

