'No relaxation, lockdown will remain': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that there will be no relaxation in the lockdown protocols in the national capital, for now, adding that the Delhi government will review the COVID-19 situation after a week and decide accordingly. He also assured citizens by saying that the coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Delhi but it's "still under control". Kejriwal urged Delhiites not to panic.

"Currently, lockdown is necessary. No relaxations should be given in the hotspots in the city. On April 27, a review meeting will be held again," said the Delhi Chief Minister while briefing the media on Sunday over the coronavirus situation in the national capital.

Currently, lockdown is necessary. No relaxations should be given in the hotspots in the city. On 27th April, a review meeting will be held again: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/6xzrmI9tpf — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in #Delhi but it’s still under control. No need to panic: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/KzXVhyJwhC — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

Kejriwal explained that all 186 new COVID-19 positive cases that were reported from the national capital yesterday were 'asymptomatic', that is, devoid of any usual symptoms associated with the coronavirus disease, which is spreading like wildfire across the globe. Asymptomatic cases are, by definition, more difficult to be detected by the healthcare professionals and as such, present an even potent risk of contamination.

"This is more worrying," said the Delhi Chief Minister while referring to the asymptomatic cases. He said that he had contacted one of the individuals who had contracted COVID-19 to learn more about the places he could potentially have spread the infection to.

"I had word with one of the COVID-19 positive persons," Kejriwal said, "He told me that he was volunteering at a government food distribution center and was helping in food distribution. I have ordered to hold rapid testing of people who had come to that food center, along with others working at our centers."

Thereafter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal explained that keeping the lockdown intact in the national capital is the best course to pursue in this scenario as it is most likely to keep the people of Delhi safe. He reasoned that Delhi has 11 districts, all of which are COVID-19 hotspots, and according to the central government's instructions, lockdown protocols cannot be relaxed in containment zones.

#WATCH "We have decided to keep people of Delhi safe, the lockdown will remain, there will be no relaxation. Will review again after a week," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/spQ8aEpmtE — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

"The city has seen a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days as we increased testing," Kejriwal said.

Notably, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had earlier in the day said that there is a total of 1,893 positive cases of COVID-19 in the national capital including 186 cases from yesterday. "We have got 42,000 rapid testing kits, a trial run being done at LNJP hospital. Our target is to do 42,000 tests in one week's time," the minister said.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in India crossed the 15,000-mark on Sunday morning while the death toll crossed the 500-mark as well. The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has informed that the total COVID-19 positive case tally in India, as of now, stands at 15,712, which includes 12,974 active cases, 2,231 cured, discharged, and migrated patients, and 507 deaths.

As many as 1,334 COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths have been reported in India in the past 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare informed on Sunday.

Delhi comes second in the list of states/UTs in India which are the worst-hit by the coronavirus disease, right after Maharashtra.

Notably, most of the deceased in India were in the age group of above 60, an analysis by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Sunday marks Day 5 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.