No RDX found in unattended bag at IGI Airport, owner traced

No RDX has been found in the unattended bag that was noticed during the early hours on Friday at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal-3.

The bag contained toys, phone charger, clothes and dry fruits, a Delhi police official said. The bag belonged to a resident of Haryana's Ballabgarh, identified as Shahid Khan, who left it accidentally, DCP of Delhi Airport said.

The owner of the bag was traced who accepted his mistake and apologised. He was coming from Mumbai and inadvertently left it at the IGI Airport. He was given a clean chit by the police.

As for the detection of RDX presence in the bag, sources explained that the bag may have contained seashells which had traces of seawater. Dog squad sometimes mistake seawater as RDX. As for the wires coming out of the bag, it was said to be a phone charger.

At around 1 am on Friday, a CISF personnel had noticed an unattended bag at IGI T-3 following which he informed cops and a search operation was initiated.

The suspected trolley bag was found in the T-3 arrival lane near pillar number four. Soon after the matter was reported, security was tightened at Terminal-3. The cops received a call at around 2 am about a suspicious bag being spotted in the airport premises.

The bag was examined by an explosive detector, a dog from the bomb squad and was passed through the X-ray machine. While the results were inconclusive, it was suspected to be RDX and was kept in a cooling pit. A forensic test to determine if the bag did contain traces of RDX was also being done when the mistry owner was found.