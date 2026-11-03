'No Rallies Till Nov 11': Delhi traders demand ban over Rs 14000 crore losses, warn of handing over shop keys

The traders' body said if business is disrupted again during festive season due to protests, traders may hand over keys of their shops to protest organisers.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner seeking a ban on rallies, dharnas, protest marches and demonstrations at key locations across Delhi till November 11, Bhai Dooj, claiming business losses of about Rs 14,000 crore in the last month.

The traders' body said if business is disrupted again during festive season due to protests, traders may hand over keys of their shops to protest organisers.

Traders seek protest ban till November 11

In the letter, CTI demanded no permission be given for rallies, protests or marches at Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Ramlila Maidan, India Gate, Rajghat, Delhi Gate and other locations in Central and Old Delhi till November 11.

Traders cannot afford further disruption, especially with Dhanteras, Diwali and Bhai Dooj in peak festive shopping period, said CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal.

The next few days are crucial for nearly 20 lakh traders and 75 lakh employees in Delhi, as festive season offers one of the biggest business opportunities of the year, Goyal said.

“Traders are no longer in a position to bear further losses. If Diwali business is affected now, traders will hand over the keys of their shops to the organisers of rallies and protests," he warned.

CTI seeks alternative sites for rallies

CTI has asked Delhi Police to identify alternative sites for rallies and demonstrations rather than allowing large gatherings in the heart of the capital's commercial areas.

The traders' body proposed Burari, Alipur, Jasola and Yamuna Khadar as alternative venues for protests and political gatherings.

It also asked police to ensure smooth movement of transport vehicles and proper parking in Central Delhi till Diwali, arguing traffic disruption directly impacts movement of customers, suppliers and goods.

The organisation has specifically sought a ban on demonstrations at Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Ramlila Maidan and India Gate till November 11.

Traders suffer estimated Rs 10,000-11,000 crore loss due to INDIA bloc rally

Delhi's trading sector suffered an estimated loss of Rs 10,000-11,000 crore due to disruptions caused by the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, Chamber of Trade & Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal claimed on Sunday.

Goyal said around 20 to 25 major markets in the vicinity of the rally venue were affected, with approximately 2.5 lakh shops remaining closed out of the nearly three lakh shops in these markets.

Speaking about the impact on traders, Goyal said the closures were largely due to panic over the expected arrival of a large number of people and vehicles for the rally.

“Due to the rally held at Ramlila Maidan today, about 20 to 25 major markets in the vicinity were affected. These historic markets house approximately 3,00,000 shops. Based on data we received this evening from various WhatsApp groups—comprising traders from different markets under the CTA (Confederation of All India Traders)—about 80% of these shops—roughly 2,50,000 out of 3,00,000—remained closed today,” he said.

He added that the movement of customers, suppliers and dealers from towns surrounding Delhi was also affected. According to Goyal, around 3 lakh to 4 lakh people who usually travel to the capital for business did not arrive.