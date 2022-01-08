Search icon
No rallies, physical roadshows, padayatra allowed in poll-bound states till January 15: EC

Addressing the media on January 8, the Election Commission of India announced that no roadshows, padyatras, cycle or bike rallies and processions shall be allowed till January 15. The ECI will review and issue fresh instructions accordingly. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 08, 2022, 04:11 PM IST

