No railway jobs, if aspirants found indulging in unlawful activities on railway property: Centre

In a recent notice, the Ministry of Railways has said that railway job aspirants found indulging in unlawful activities may face lifetime debarment from obtaining Railway job.

The Railways Ministry, in a public notice released on Tuesday, said, “It has come to notice that aspirants of Railway job have indulged in vandalism/ unlawful activities like protesting on Railway Tracks, disruption of Train Operations, damaging Railway Properties etc.”

The notice states that such misguided activities are the highest level of indiscipline rendering such aspirants unsuitable for Railway/Government jobs. Videos of such activities will be examined with the help of specialized agencies and candidates/aspirants found indulged in unlawful activities will be liable for police action as well as lifetime debarment from obtaining a Railway job.

The notice further mentioned that Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are committed to conducting a fair and transparent recruitment process maintaining the highest standards of integrity. Railway job aspirants/candidates are advised not to be misguided or come under the influence of such elements who are trying to use them for fulfilling their own selfish ends, the notice further reads.