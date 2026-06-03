No PUC, no petrol? New UP rule to hit vehicles without valid emission clearance

The Uttar Pradesh government has planned to introduce a major pollution-control initiative across its NCR districts, under which vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control certificate could be denied fuel at pumps.

The Yogi Adityanath led-Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to introduce a major pollution-control initiative across its National Capital Region (NCR) districts, under which vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate could be denied fuel at petrol pumps from October 1. This decision has been taken with a motive to improve air quality and reduce harmful emissions in one of the country's most polluted regions. The proposed rule is expected to apply to all categories of vehicles operating in NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Secretary SP Goyal on Wednesday said, ''To curb air pollution, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will not be provided petrol and diesel at fuel stations in NCR districts in Uttar Pradesh from October 1 under the 'No PUCC, No Fuel' system.''

Which are these NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh?

Gautam Buddh Nagar

Ghaziabad

Hapur

Bulandshahr

Meerut

Muzaffarnagar

Baghpat

Shamli

UP govt's aim to reduce air pollution

The largest state in India by population is aiming to bring down the air pollution in its NCR districts by 30 to 35 percent in 2026. ''The participation of citizens should also be ensured by creating awareness among them,'' the Chief Secretary added.

The government is also aiming to remove old and highly polluting vehicles. Reportedly, there are over two million end-of-life vehicles in the NCR districts, which the government is trying to remove from the roads.

How will govt monitor vehicles at petrol pumps?

To enforce strict compliance, the state government will install Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at over 1,000 fuel stations across NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh. It will help in identifying vehicles that do not have a valid PUCC, which will enable pumps to deny the filling of fuel to such vehicles.

What vehicle owners should do

Motorists in NCR districts have been advised to ensure that their vehicles possess a valid PUC certificate well before the new regulation comes into force. Vehicle owners can obtain or renew the certificate through authorised testing centres.