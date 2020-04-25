No public gatherings in Uttar Pradesh till June 30, announces Yogi government

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced a ban on public gatherings in the state till June 30 in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Chief Minister's office, Yogi Adityanath has instructed the officials to ensure that no public gathering takes place till June end.

Depending on the situation, the order will be reviewed, the CMO added.

"Chief Minister has directed officers that no public gathering be allowed till 30th June. Further decision will be taken depending on the situation," read a statement by the UP CMO.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees of the state over the COVID-19 situation.

The country is in lockdown till May 3. While the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced relaxations by allowing some shops to open during the period, it has also asked the authorities to ensure that rules are followed by the people.

As per data from the health ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,621 in Uttar Pradesh with 25 deaths.