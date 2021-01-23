No public gathering in Noida till January 31, police invokes Section 144 - Details here

The order states that protests without permission, private use of drones and carrying of firearms, except by security personnel are prohibited.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday invoked section 144 in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The order is effective till January 31.

According to the police order, the restrictions have been placed in view of Republic Day celebrations on January 26, the Uttar Pradesh foundation day on January 24, and a likely visit by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the period.

"No firearms will be allowed inside any government or private office during the period. People who have been provided with armed security personnel by the government will ensure that their gunners stay out of offices," according to the order.

The order further stated that there will be a complete 'ban on celebratory firing at events like weddings and consumption of liquor in public spaces during the said period.'

Selling or playing or displaying any audio/visual material which may cause tensions is also not allowed, according to the order.

Anyone found violating the restrictive orders under CrPC section 144 will lead to prosecution of offenders under IPC section 188, the police order stated.