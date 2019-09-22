Headlines

'No power in world can protect Pak from getting divided': Rajnath raises rights violations against Balochs, Pashtuns

"Let's see how much courage does Pakistan have. How many terrorists will it produce?"

DNA Web Team

Sep 22, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday criticised Pakistan for its human rights violations against certain communities and claimed that if the current trend continues "no power in the world will be able to protect Pak from getting further divided into pieces." 

"If they (Pak) repeat it, then they should think what will become of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir...Human rights violations are committed against Balochs&Pashtuns there. If it continues, no power will be able to protect Pak from getting further divided into pieces," Rajnath Singh said at an event in Patna. 

Rajnath Singh also warned Pakistan of waging a war-like situation with India by reminding Pakistan that they "should not commit 'the mistake of repeating 1965 and 1971." 

"You can see they're already getting discouraged. Pak PM comes to PoK (Pak-Occupied Kashmir) and says 'countrymen don't go to India-Pak border'. I said it's good because if they do, they'll not be able to go back to Pakistan. They should not commit the mistake of repeating 1965 and 1971," he said.

He also cited that Article 370 and Article 35A were the major reasons for terrorism in the Valley and chastised Pakistan for enabling terror activities in the valley.

Further, the minister said Article 370 and Article 35A were the biggest cause behind the birth of terrorism in Kashmir. 

"The biggest cause which gave birth to terrorism in Kashmir are Article 370 and Article 35A. This terrorism bloodied Kashmir," he said. 

Taunting Pakistan, he said, "Let's see how much courage does Pakistan have. How many terrorists will it produce?"

Earlier today, a Sindh activist in the US urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a 7-day visit to the United States to help the Sindhis in getting independence from Pakistan, highlighting the Pakistani army's grave violation of human rights of the Sindh community.

"Sindhi people have come here in Houston with a message. When Modi Ji passes through here in morning we'll be here with our message that we want freedom. We hope Modi Ji and President Trump helps us," Sindh activist Zafar told news agencies, also highlighting the fact that India had helped Bangladesh get independence from Pakistan in 1971.

Narendra Modi, who is currently on a seven-day visit to the United States, also met with a delegation of Kashmiri pandits in the US who 'unequivocally supported' the abrogation of Article 370 and hailed the move as a step towards progress and development of India.

On August 5, India abrogated Article 370 through a presidental order, ending special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. This was later ratified by the Parliament which also passed a bill bifurcating the state into union territories - Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The decision did not go down well with Pakistan which has tried to raise the issue at various international forums.

