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'No politician should visit our home': Pune rape-murder victim's father demands death penalty for accused

In a video, the father of the deceased child is heard making a "humble request" on behalf of his family that no visits by political leaders be made at this time. He said the family would be willing to meet politicians and others only after justice is served in the case.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 03, 2026, 05:21 PM IST

'No politician should visit our home': Pune rape-murder victim's father demands death penalty for accused
The four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man.
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The father of a four-year-old who was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered in Nasrapur in Pune district of Maharashtra has appealed to political leaders not to visit his home to offer condolences until his daughter gets justice and the accused is awarded capital punishment. In a self-made video, the father of the deceased child is heard making a "humble request" on behalf of his family that no visits by political leaders be made at this time. He said that the family would be willing to meet politicians and others only after justice is served in the case.

The victim's father said in the video: "We are currently in Dehu to immerse my daughter's ashes. During this time, I've been informed by relatives and friends that several politicians have been visiting our home to offer condolences etc. I want to make one humble request on behalf of my family and myself until my daughter receives justice and the accused is awarded the death penalty, no politician should come to our home to meet us. We will only be open to meeting anyone, including politicians, once justice is served. Until then, we request that no visits be made to offer condolences."

The four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man who lived in the surrounding area in a village in Pune. According to Pune Rural Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Singh Gill, the accused already has two similar cases filed against him. The accused was arrested shortly after the incident came to light as the girl went missing and her relatives began searching for her. During the search, CCTV footage surfaced in which the accused was seen with the child.

SP Gill told news agency ANI: "The accused is a 65-year-old man who lives in the surrounding area. He lured the girl and did this...We arrested the accused within an hour of receiving information...The accused has two similar cases registered against him, including a POCSO case in 2015. Investigation reveals that he is of this tendency." The incident has led to harsh criticism of the Maharashtra government, with UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut terming the state government as "useless" and "incompetent".

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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