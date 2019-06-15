No PM Narendra Modi-Imran Khan meeting at SCO meet

The 19th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit ended on Friday with India seeking global cooperation on the issue of terror and raising other issues such as trade and connectivity. Speaking at the SCO summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Concerted action should be taken against countries that support, abet and provide financial assistance to terror."

While talking about his visit to Sri Lanka last week, where he visited the St Anthony's church, PM called for organising an "international conference to deal with terror". St Anthony's church was the site of the 21 April Easter Sunday terror attacks in Sri Lanka where over 250 people were killed.

No meeting or pull-aside happened between PM Modi and Pakistani PM Imran Khan, but sources confirm that PM Modi did exchange usual pleasantries with Khan in the Leaders Lounge.

Confirming the development, Pakistani Foreign minister SM Qureshi speaking to WION, said, "It was an informal exchange and there was an exchange of pleasantries. Pakistani PM congratulated him on his victory and of course, he has come with a heavy mandate by defeating a major political family."

The leaders shared the same space and occasion at least seven times over two days but exchanged pleasantries only once. These seven included an informal dinner hosted by Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and a Gala Concert on Thursday, and five occasions on Friday — a photo opp in the morning, followed by restricted format meetings, extended format meeting, final photo opp, and lunch.

Ahead of the summit, India had clarified that no structured bilateral talks will happen between the two leaders but speculations were being made of a pull-aside. Many will see this as a clear message to Islamabad that it needs to take strong and verifiable action against terrorists in its territory.

While calling for improved cooperation in the region, PM Modi gave an acronym, HEALTH, wherein, H stands for healthcare cooperation, E for economic cooperation, A for alternate energy, L for literature, T for terrorism-free society, and H for humanitarian cooperation.

Making a case against protectionist policies, PM Modi said, "Unilateralism and protectionism haven't helped anyone" and said, "We need a rule-based, transparent, non-discriminatory, open, and inclusive multilateral trading system centered around the WTO."

This is an important statement, given that both China and India are facing the heat from the White House on trade. US President Donald Trump has been calling India a tariff king and asking New Delhi to reduce tariffs on Garley Davidson bikes.

India also talked about its connectivity projects, such as the Chabahar port and the air corridor connecting Kabul and Kandahar to New Delhi and Mumbai. He also said that connectivity projects should be "transparent, inclusive and should respect the territorial integrity of countries."

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is a part of China's One Belt One Road initiative, passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir — an Indian territory occupied by Pakistan. New Delhi has made its concern over this known to Beijing.

