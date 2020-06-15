No plans for another lockdown in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday clarified that no lockdown will be imposed in the national capital in the coming days.

"Many people are speculating whether another lockdown in Delhi is being planned. There are no such plans," a tweet by the Delhi Chief Minister read.

Earlier in the day, AAP MP Sanjay Singh had attended the all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in which proposals regarding increasing the numbers of beds in hospitals that come under the Delhi and central governments had been raised.

Representatives from BJP, Congress, AAP, among other parties and senior officials took part in the meeting held at the MHA today.

Amit Shah and the Lieutenant-Governor has promised that there will be COVID-19 testing for everyone in Delhi.

Shah along with Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan chaired a meeting on Sunday in which Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were present.

In that meeting, Shah had announced a series of measures to contain the spread of the virus after a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Later, Shah said that a comprehensive health survey of every person would be conducted in the containment zones of the national capital to check the spread of coronavirus.

"To be able to do contact mapping well in Delhi`s containment zones, a comprehensive health survey of every person will be done from house to house. The report will come in one week. Aarogya Setu app will be downloaded in every person`s mobile," he had tweeted.

"Testing for the infection will be doubled in the next two days in the capital and tripled in six days," he added.

The Delhi government later said that the meeting held with the Centre in connection with the COVID-19 situation in the national capital on Sunday was "very productive" and decisions were taken jointly after detailed discussions on key topics.

