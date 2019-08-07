Headlines

India

No place like home, say exiled Kashmiri Pandits

PARADISE REGAINED: For some families, the thought rakes up only dark times

Latest News

Sandeep Gusain

Updated: Aug 07, 2019, 06:30 AM IST

After Article 370 was defanged on Monday, Kashmiri Pandits living in Dehradun, recalled the horrors the community went through in 1990 which forced them to leave their homes and livelihoods and settle in different parts of the country. 

About 300 people from the community now live in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, of which 150 migrated to the city after insurgents attacked them and their properties. 

Ashok Kaul, originally from Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, now lives in Jogiwala Chowk in Dehradun. “Back in 1990,” he says, “when Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave Kashmir, our Muslim neighbours extended their support to us. I left with my two sisters and three brothers and lived in different parts of the country. We lost touch after that and resumed contact only in 2006.” 

Ashok’s family owned approximately 10 acres of land in Kashmir, three bungalows and a shop in the village which was burned down 30 years ago by terrorists and separatists. He married Rita Kaul, a resident of Uttarakhand. In 2006, the couple visited his ancestral village and the villagers were very happy to welcome them home. “If my family gets security, respect, and employment, I am ready to settle back in my village,” he says.

Another Kashmiri Pandit, Dr Vijay Bakaya, a resident of Chanpura colony of Srinagar, was working at Srinagar Medical College in 1990 when the course of his life changed. “On January 19, all the Hindu men in Srinagar were asked to meet at a mosque,” he remembers, “We were asked to fight for the liberation of Kashmir. We were all scared. So, I left Srinagar with my family.” 

Dr Vijay’s spouse, Dr Lalita, says the threat loomed greater for women. The couple believes there is no point in going back to their home state as they had been living in Dehradun for three decades now; Jammu and Kashmir only reminds them of the struggle they had to endure. 

