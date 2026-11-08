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'No Place In UP': Yogi Adityanath hits back at Owaisi's 'Abdul will win in UP' remark

Yogi Adityanath hits back at Asaduddin Owaisi's 'Abdul will win in UP' remark after Michigan Senate win, says no place for anti-India, anti-Hindu agenda in Uttar Pradesh, Muslim CM wish won't be fulfilled.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 08, 2026, 03:51 PM IST

'No Place In UP': Yogi Adityanath hits back at Owaisi's 'Abdul will win in UP' remark
Yogi Adityanath
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took a swipe at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his 'Abdul will win in UP' remark, saying that he had no agenda for the state and that there was no place in Uttar Pradesh for people like him.

Yogi accused Owaisi of pursuing an agenda that was against India, Hindus and the country's constitutional values, and said his political ambitions of seeing a Muslim Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh and a burqa-clad woman as Prime Minister would never be fulfilled.

What Owaisi said

The remarks came after Owaisi invoked the victory of Abdul El-Sayed in the Michigan Senate race in the United States to pitch for stronger Muslim political identity in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing reporters on Wednesday, AIMIM chief said an 'Abdul' in Uttar Pradesh would no longer bow before anyone but would emerge as an MLA.

"Abdul succeeded as a senator in Michigan. After I spoke, did Abdul become an issue or not? The BJP used to say that Abdul fixes punctures. In a democracy, Abdul became a senator. Now, Abdul in UP will not bow down before anyone but will become an MLA," Owaisi had said.

He also spoke about possibility of Muslim Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh and a burqa-clad woman becoming India's Prime Minister, remarks that drew sharp response from Yogi.

The Chief Minister said Owaisi's political wishes would never be fulfilled and accused him of seeking to undermine national unity.

"Owaisi will bring an agenda that is anti-India, anti-Hindu and against the country's constitutional values. Such an agenda seeks to weaken India's unity. That is why people like Owaisi have no place in Uttar Pradesh," Yogi said.

"Owaisi's wish will never be fulfilled. That is why he will never come to power," he added.

Yogi targets Congress, Samajwadi Party

The Chief Minister also targeted Congress and Samajwadi Party, saying their political approaches were no different from that of Owaisi's AIMIM. He alleged that all three parties were unconcerned about India's interests and were playing with country's faith and identity.

Yogi suggested that Congress, Samajwadi Party and AIMIM should come together, claiming that their political positions and agendas were similar.

Owaisi's remarks also drew reactions from Congress and Samajwadi Party. Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said victory of Indians abroad, irrespective of their names or religious identities, should be matter of pride.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma welcomed El-Sayed's victory, pointing out that he was of Egyptian origin and had contested as a Democratic Party candidate

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