No place for violence in a democracy: BJP's Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of State (Mos) for Finance and BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Monday said that there is no place for violence in a democracy, adding that by being able to use votes in a proper manner it is possible to dominate bullets with ballots.

"Loktanktra mein hinsa ka koi sthan nahi (No place for violence in a demcoracy)," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Hindi, adding, "vote ka prayog sahi tarah se karein aur bullet par ballot bhaari pade aisa hona chahiye (Use votes properly and dominate bullets with ballots)."

News agency ANI quoted Union MoS and BJP leader Anurag Thakur at a gathering in New Delhi on this day, ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2020.

Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had banned Union minister Anurag Thakur for 72 hours for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by making inflammatory speech ahead of Delhi assembly elections. The EC had also ordered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to immediately remove the leader from the list of star campaigners of the party for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting on Monday in support of BJP's Rithala candidate - Manish Chaudhary - Thakur linked opposition parties with anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and then asked the crowd to raise the controversial slogan.

As the minister shouted "desh ke gaddaron ko", the crowd responded with chants of "goli maro sa*** ko."

The voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8 and the counting will begin on February 11.