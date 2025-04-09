The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) collaborated to create the new Aadhaar Card App, which offers real-time face ID identification and fast verification using QR codes.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday launched the new Aadhaar app, designed to make Aadhaar verification as simple as making a UPI payment. In a series of posts on X, Vaishnaw elaborated on the app, saying, "Now with just a tap, users can share only the necessary data, giving them complete control over their personal information - New Aadhaar App (in beta testing phase)."

Aadhaar verification becomes as simple as making a UPI payment, Vaishnaw said in a post on X.

Users will no longer need to give photocopies of their Aadhaar cards or carry them around while checking into hotels or travelling. The beta version of the Aadhaar card app will soon be available. Instead than displaying hard copies of the Aadhaar card, the app would allow users to confirm their identification after scanning the QR code.

"No need to hand over Aadhaar photocopy at hotel receptions, shops or during travel. The Aadhaar App is secure and shareable only with the user's consent. 100 per cent digital and secure," the Minister said.

The new Aadhaar app will have a QR code verification capability in addition to Face ID-based authentication, which will speed up and improve the efficiency of Aadhaar verification.

Aadhaar verification QR codes will soon be accessible at 'points of authentication,' just like UPI payment QR codes are widely accessible at practically every point of payment in India.

With the new Aadhaar app, users only need to scan the QR code to have their faces quickly validated. Instead of using a photocopy, the ID is safely shared straight from an individual's phone.