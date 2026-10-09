No permission for Jantar Mantar protest on Oct 10, says Delhi Police; 57 metro stations may be closed

Delhi Police denies permission for Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar on Oct 10 demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Prohibitory orders in New Delhi, 57 metro stations to be closed.

Delhi Police on Friday denied permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, where pressure group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had announced an agitation demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the New Delhi district, and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been asked to close entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations from Friday night till Saturday.

No permission granted for October 10 protest

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad confirmed that the intimation for the protest was received from CJP co-convener Saurav Das.

"We have received an application from Saurav Das, co-convener of Cockroach Janta Party. The application is regarding an intimation for a protest on 10th October at Jantar Mantar. The protest was regarding the accountability of the CEC," she said.

This comes two days after Das formally intimated the Delhi Police on Wednesday and urged people to turn up in huge numbers.

Why Delhi Police rejected the request

According to the police, the application failed to meet the mandatory notice period.

"The intimation was considered, and it was found that the intimation was given in a very short span of time, whereas as per the prescribed guideline, the intimation has to be received 10 days prior to the protest that is planned," Prasad said.

The officer also referred to CJP's previous protest at Jantar Mantar, stating that the group had not followed lawful directions and its own undertaking after permission was granted last time.

"Therefore, because of not following the legal directions, their own undertaking, and the prevalent law and order situation, and to maintain public safety, law and order, and traffic regulation, this time the permission is rejected; it is not approved," she added.

Section 144 imposed, DMRC asked to shut 57 stations

In view of the proposed agitation, Delhi Police said prohibitory orders have been imposed in New Delhi district.

In a letter dated October 8 to DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar, the Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, requested the closure of entry and exit gates at 57 metro stations and reduction in train frequency, citing the likelihood of unruly crowd movement towards sensitive locations.

The restrictions have been proposed from 9 pm on October 9 and may continue through October 10, until the situation normalises.

List of metro stations that may be closed

The 57 stations identified include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Janpath, New Delhi, Mandi House, ITO, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh, INA, Hauz Khas, Lajpat Nagar, Khan Market, Delhi Gate, Jama Masjid, Vishwavidyalaya, Seelampur, Welcome, Shahdara, Rithala, Rohini West and Rohini East.

Other stations on the list are Lok Kalyan Marg, Jor Bagh, Jangpura, Ashram, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Civil Lines, GTB Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Jahangir Puri, Yamuna Vihar and Rithala.

Why is CJP protesting?

The Cockroach Janta Party has called for a 'Chalo Delhi' march on October 10, seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid the ongoing row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise being conducted by the Election Commission of India.