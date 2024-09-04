Twitter
'No pension for MLAs who…': Himachal Government passes new bill, check what it is about

Shan Masood breaks silence over alleged rift with Shaheen Afridi following viral 'shoulder shrug' clip

Bloodstains on Darshan's clothes, Pavithra Gowda is accused no 1: 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case

Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee to announce India squad for Bangladesh Tests on this date

Clenbuterol for Sale: Top 3 Brands to Consider

'No pension for MLAs who…': Himachal Government passes new bill, check what it is about

'No pension for MLAs who…': Himachal Government passes new bill, check what it is about

Shan Masood breaks silence over alleged rift with Shaheen Afridi following viral 'shoulder shrug' clip

Shan Masood breaks silence over alleged rift with Shaheen Afridi following viral 'shoulder shrug' clip

Bloodstains on Darshan's clothes, Pavithra Gowda is accused no 1: 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case

Bloodstains on Darshan's clothes, Pavithra Gowda is accused no 1: 3991-page chargesheet in Renukaswamy murder case

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

Teams to lose most Test matches at home

Teams to lose most Test matches at home

5 largest wolves in the world

5 largest wolves in the world

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Lekha Washington says film industry was 'extremely patriarchal, male-dominated', reacts to Hema Committee report

Lekha Washington says film industry was 'extremely patriarchal, male-dominated', reacts to Hema Committee report

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Chiyaan Vikram explains why Thangalaan will stay with him for whole life, Parvathy Thiruvothu lauds Pa Ranjith for...

Chiyaan Vikram explains why Thangalaan will stay with him for whole life, Parvathy Thiruvothu lauds Pa Ranjith for...

India

India

'No pension for MLAs who…': Himachal Government passes new bill, check what it is about

Speaking for the bill, the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the bill was required to make democracy more robust

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 08:24 PM IST

'No pension for MLAs who…': Himachal Government passes new bill, check what it is about
TRENDING NOW

The Allowances and Pension of Members Amendment Bill, 2024 has been passed in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Proposed by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu the chief minister of the state, the bill seeks to repeal pension for members under the anti-defection law.

The new bill says, "A person shall not be entitled to a pension under the Act if he has been disqualified at any point of time under the tenth schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law)." This provision is meant to check the ability of some MLAs to cross over to another party with an aim of changing the composition of government.

The background to this bill emanates from the recent disqualification of six Congress MLAs namely Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Rajinder Rana, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma and Devinder Kumar in February this year. These MLAs were expelled for cross-voting by not participating in the house during the voting of the 2024-25 budget and debates on a cut motion that resulted in their disqualification under anti-defection law.

Speaking for the bill, the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the bill was required to make democracy more robust and to ensure that the MLAs did not switch sides for political gains. The action is considered as the measure to defend the mandate received from the population and save the principles of democracy.

The passage of this bill has come at the right time, especially when the Himachal Pradesh government has been accused of delaying to pay salaries and pensions to the employees of the state Secretariat. The Chief Minister Sukhu has said that efforts are being made for maintaining the financial discipline. Prior to this he also said that he, ministers, CPSs and all the MLAs will defer their salaries for two months to help in tackling the financial problems.

The new bill is likely to alter the political dynamics of Himachal Pradesh as it will act as a strong warning signal to the potential defectors and would also emphasize on the party discipline and commitment towards the anti-defection law.

