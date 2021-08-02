No passport, security clearance for J&K people involved in stone-pelting, other unlawful activities

Jammu and Kashmir people, who have been involved in stone-pelting and other unlawful activities will not be given security clearance for passport and other government services, the state's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said on Sunday.

Those involved in “law and order and stone pelting cases” will be denied security clearance for passport and other government services, an order issued by the senior superintendent of police (SSP), CID said.

The circular read, “All the field units of CID SB Kashmir are hereby directed to ensure that during verification related to passport, services and any other verification to government services/schemes, the subjects involvement in law and order, stone pelting cases and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into and same must be corroborated from the local police station records."

Any digital evidence like CCTV footage, photographs, videos, audio clips and quadcopter images available in the records of the police, security forces and agencies will also be referred during the passport verification process and "any subject found involved in any such cases must be denied the security clearance," the CID circular said.

Welcoming the move, the J&K wing of BJP said the new order will serve as a severe blow to those conspiring against the country and fleeing abroad to escape accountability.

BJP chief Ravinder Raina told news agency PTI that some 'anti-national powers' in the union territory support terrorism and Pakistan and they “use passports to flee the country and also get absorbed in government jobs besides getting contracts of (developmental) projects." He added, "As per the new order, they will not get the security clearance which is a good step and will serve as a severe blow to such elements”.

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah criticised the order, and said on Twitter., “An ‘adverse police report’ cannot be a substitute for being found guilty in a court of law."

"A year and a half ago J&K police were able to create an ‘adverse police report’ to justify my detention under the Public Safety Act that would never have stood up to legal challenge,” Omar Abdullah said.