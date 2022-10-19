'No party worker big or small': Mallikarjun Kharge to take charge as Congress president on October 26

Mallikarjun Kharge to take charge as Congress president on October 26 (photo: ANI)

Congress President-elect Mallikarjun Kharge will take charge on October 26, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala announced on Wednesday. Kharge will be the first non-Gandhi Congress president after over 24 years.

After winning the party polls, he said, "We all have to work like workers of the party, nobody is big or small in the party. We have to unitedly fight against the fascist forces that are attacking the democratic institutions under the garb of communalism."

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor who contested against Kharge said, "We should consider Kharge Ji's victory as the victory of the Congress party. This election was never about a person but always about the party. I always wanted to strengthen the party because strengthening Congress is very important for the country."

