'No onion shortage in Delhi': 1,000 MT from centre to be sold at Rs 35/kg across 13 districts, says CM Rekha Gupta

Centre to give Delhi 1,000 MT onions at Rs 35/kg via fair price shops and mobile vans in 13 districts to check prices, CM Rekha Gupta says no shortage will be allowed.

The Centre will provide 1,000 metric tonnes of onions to Delhi at Rs 35 per kg to control prices and prevent shortage. The onions will be sold through fair price shops and mobile vans across all 13 districts, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

Centre to provide 1,000 MT onions to Delhi

The Centre has chosen to send 1,000 metric tons of onions to Delhi due to the escalating cost of onions in the nation's capital. These onions will be sold by the Delhi government at a discounted price of Rs 35 per kilogram. According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, her administration will not permit a shortage of onions in Delhi. She said the action aimed to maintain adequate supply and keep prices accessible for common people. The program is being implemented at a time when home cooking expenses are rising and onion prices are under pressure.

Sale through fair price shops

The onions will be sold throughout the city at fair price shops, including government ration shops. Onions are sold to customers for a set price of Rs 35 per kilogram. The Delhi administration stated that maintaining the availability and affordability of basic food items is its top concern. The action is intended to keep onions from becoming unaffordable for the average person and to prevent a sudden price increase from having an impact on household budgets. Officials claimed the distribution through the current fair price shop network will help in speedy and extensive coverage across Delhi.

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Mobile vans in 13 districts

The government will place one mobile van in each of Delhi's thirteen districts in addition to stores. These vans would travel across various areas and sell onions for Rs 35 per kilogram. Residents who have trouble getting to fair price stores would benefit from the mobile van service. It will take subsidised onions closer to people's homes and improve availability in all parts of the city. This, according to the administration, will enable more people to take advantage of the program.

According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government keeps a close eye on the cost and availability of onions in the capital. She promised that every effort will be made to ensure that there is never a shortage of basic foods.