‘No one will be spared’: Ashok Gehlot on alleged girls' auction in Rajasthan

Ashok Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, announced on Friday that teams had been assembled by the state government to look into the case of the allegedly 'auctioned girls' in Bhilwara.

Ashok Gehlot stated in a statement to reporters, "We have received this information. Teams have been deployed to investigate everything. We will make sure a proper probe is done. No one will be spared."

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson P Kanoongo said on Friday that the organisation will look into the allegations of the alleged 'auctioning' of girls in Rajasthan's Bhilwara and make sure the link was outlawed and those responsible were punished.

On November 7, the NCPCR will travel to Bhilwara to speak with the families impacted by trafficking.

"We will investigate. On November 7, I'll visit the village affected by trafficking, meet affected families and try to know who all are involved in this nexus. We will see that nexus gets banned and accused is punished," P Kanoongo, chairman of NCPCR said.

The media reported on October 26 that caste panchayats in Rajasthan were engaged in this crime, which is similar to that which occurs in Syria and Iraq where girls are sold into slavery. According to reports, caste panchayats in Bhilwada are contacted for a resolution anytime there is a dispute between the parties, especially one involving money transactions, loans, etc. It catalyzes turning the girls into slaves. The females are auctioned off to recoup money if they don't keep their promises.

According to a statement from the NHRC, media sources have chronicled the suffering of numerous victims of such heinous murders.

Rekha Sharma, the chair of the National Commission for Women, announced on Friday that a delegation from the NCW is being deployed to the Bhilwara area of Rajasthan to look into the auctioning of girls on stamp sheets to settle disagreements over loan repayments. The NCW Chairperson went on to say that although there have been reports of similar instances for the past few years, the State government has not yet acted.

(With inputs from ANI)