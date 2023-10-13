Headlines

'No one was punished until...': Union Home Minister Amit Shah on 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Amit Shah said probe commissions were set up, but no concrete results ever came from them. Prime Minister Modi established an SIT and re-opened 300 cases, leading to the imprisonment of the guilty, he said.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 09:44 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, which were "politically motivated", started being delivered only after the Narendra Modi government assumed office in 2014.

Addressing a program of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee here, Shah said 300 cases related to the 1984 riots were reopened and compensation of Rs 5 lakh was given to the family of each of the victims after 2014.

"No one can forget the riots of 1984 and such heinous killings were politically motivated. No one was punished in those riots until the Modi government assumed office. No one was arrested and no one spent a single day in jail till 2014," he said.

READ | BJP hails 'strong and sensitive' PM Modi govt, vows to bring every Indian home safely from Israel under Operation Ajay

Shah said probe commissions were set up, but no concrete results ever came from them. Prime Minister Modi established an SIT and re-opened 300 cases, leading to the imprisonment of the guilty, he said.

The home minister said cases are still ongoing and the Modi government will ensure justice for the victims. The home minister said that after so many years, the process of giving compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the 3,328 victims was done by the Modi government.

He also said that the Modi government opened the way to give citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act to Sikh sisters and brothers who were tortured in neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan.

READ | 'If you want to give a speech on Adani and Modi...': Delhi Court warns AAP's Sanjay Singh not to give political speech

Paying glowing tributes to the Sikh gurus and the Sikh community, he said the Sikhs move forward taking both religion and karma equally, and when it is an issue of sacrificing one's life for religion, a true Sikh never looks back.

The home minister said no one in the whole world can match the sacrifices made by Sikh Gurus for humanity and the country.

Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in the last nine years, several significant initiatives have been taken such as the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Teg Bahadur, the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev, the 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh, exempting GST on langar, constructing the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, making Sultanpur Lodhi a heritage city, establishing a chair in the name of Guru Nanak Dev at a British university, and providing facilities to Sikh pilgrims to travel to Pakistan.

