No one has ever returned from this 'local Bermuda Triangle' - All about 'Lake of No Return' near Arunachal Pradesh

Who doesn't like a good mystery? If you are into places and things that are hidden with stories and possibilities then we have just the thing for you. Today, we are going to tell you about the 'Lake of No Return' or the Naung Yang, which is a lake in Myanmar, near the India–Myanmar border south of Pangsau village.

The mystery around this lake is that whoever has gone near it to date, has never come back.

Where is the 'Lake of No Return' situated?

One of the most mysterious destinations in India, the 'Lake of No Return' is situated near the border of Arunachal Pradesh. The lake partially comes under the region of Pangsau, a small town on the Myanmar border. The Tangas tribe resides in the region.

Why the name the 'Lake of No Return'?

'Lake of No Return' or the Nawang Yang Lake is named that way because of a lot of legends and stories attached to it. One theory says that during World War II, Allied forces used the lake for emergency landings, and as a result, many aircraft and crew members died in the lake.

The name itself has three versions of how it originated. One theory says that after World War II, several Japanese soldiers were returning but lost their way. The soldiers then found their way to the lake and contracted malaria after which they died.

There is also local folklore attached to the lake. The tale has been passed down to many generations - There was once a villager who caught a big fish and invited the whole village for a feast except for an old woman and her granddaughter. The guardian of the lake got so angry with this that they warned the woman and her granddaughter to run away from the village. The next day, the entire village was immersed in the lake.

Despite there being so many stories and myths around the lake, villagers from near the lake are advertised often to increase tourism in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. These stories are sure fascinating for mystery lovers who come in search of the 'local Bermuda triangle'.