No one can take away your rights, unique identity, culture: PM Modi assures people of Assam as protests turn violent

"I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow," PM Modi said.

DNA Web Team

Dec 12, 2019

Following the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, protests have been intensified in north-eastern states including Assam.

Protests have turned violent in Assam as agitators took to streets setting ablaze vehicles, tyres and damaging other public properties.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to ensure people of north-east took to Twitter and said, "I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill."

"I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow," PM Modi said.

"The Central Government and I are totally committed to constitutionally safeguard the political, linguistic, cultural and land rights of the Assamese people as per the spirit of Clause 6," PM added.

Meanwhile, five Army columns have been requisitioned and deployed in Assam while three Assam Rifles columns requisitioned and deployed in Tripura.

Flight carrier IndiGo has also cancelled flights to/from Dibrugarh for today due to prevailing situation in Assam. The airline has said that flyers can choose an alternate flight or get a refund.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with a 125-105 vote share, two days after it was passed in the Lok Sabha following a 12-hour long debate. The bill was tabled in the upper house of the Parliament.

125 votes fell in favour of the Bill, while 105 votes were against it. The controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, day after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday midnight. The House began its discussions on the bill from 2 PM onwards.

The Bill aims to provide for Indian citizenship to the Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current mandatory stay of 11 years even if they do not possess any document.

