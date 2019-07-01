'No one can issue fatwa against MP' Union Minister Debashree Chowdhury defends TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

A day after a fatwa (diktat) was issued to Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan for wearing 'sindoor' in the Parliament, Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debashree Chowdhury on Sunday said no one can issue a fatwa against an MP.

"As an Indian citizen, Nusrat has the right to do what she desires. This is not Pakistan, you can not issue a Fatwah against a Member of Parliament," said Chowdhury.

A fatwa was issued by a cleric against Jahan for sporting a "un-Islamic" attire in Parliament on June 25, when she took oath as an MP.

Jahan was seen sporting 'sindoor' - traditionally worn by Hindu and Jain women -and a pink and white saree during her oath-taking ceremony.

She also wore bangles and had her hands covered in beautiful curls and swirls of henna designs. The TMC lawmaker had touched the feet of Speaker Om Birla and sought his blessings.

She had skipped oath-taking for Lok Sabha members on June 17 and 18 owing to her wedding festivities in Turkey.

On June 29, responding to the fatwa, Nusrat Jahan had tweeted that she represents an "inclusive India" and would not pay heed to the comments made by "hardliners as it only breeds hatred and violence".