‘No one can even…’: Home Minister Amit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh amid China’s objection to his visit

'No one can even…': Home Minister Amit Shah in Arunachal amid China's objection to visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on a 2-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, said that times when anyone could encroach on Indian land have passed and no one can even occupy land equal to a needle point today. Shah is on his maiden visit as Home Minister to the sensitive northeastern state. His comments come after China criticised his visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

Shah further said that border areas are the first priority of the Modi government. “Unlike before, people from border areas now say they are from India's first village, not last. PM Modi has changed narrative,” HM Shah said.

Shah paid homage to martyrs of 1962 India-China war in Kibithoo “who fought with valour despite lacking in resources”, saying that “the spirit of Arunachal residents forced China to retreat in 1962.”

Earlier in the day, China said it was firmly opposed to HM Shah’s Arunachal visit. The visit “violates China’s territorial sovereignty, and is not conducive to the peace and tranquillity of the border situation,” Reuters had quoted China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin as saying.

India has seen its relationship with China worsen in recent times with multiple border flare ups in the past few years. China recently renamed some places lying in Arunachal Pradesh, attempting to stake its claim to Indian territory.

(Inputs from PTI)