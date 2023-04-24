No official program for PM Modi at Kochi, Kerala Governor to not receive him at airport

Headlines

Kerala horror: Shocking rape-murder case of 5-year-old girl raises fingers on police, state government

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 2: Ranveer, Alia film crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

IND vs WI: India's second string team underwhelms in World Cup audition as West Indies level ODI series

Cardi B throws mic at fan who threw drink at her during live concert, video goes viral

CAT 2023 Notification RELEASED at iim.cat.ac.in, registrations to begin from August 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 2: Ranveer, Alia film crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

IND vs WI: India's second string team underwhelms in World Cup audition as West Indies level ODI series

Meet Mumbai's richest woman with Rs 60,000 crore net worth, know about her business, Ratan Tata connection

5 cricketers who were part of Indian Army, IAF

8 most-awaited Bollywood, South, and Hollywood releases in August

AI imagines Marvel superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 2: Ranveer, Alia film crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

Cardi B throws mic at fan who threw drink at her during live concert, video goes viral

Sonu Nigam, Bhushan Kumar bury the hatchet; hug at singer's birthday months after infamous fight

HomeIndia

India

No official program for PM Modi at Kochi, Kerala Governor to not receive him at airport

At 6 pm, PM Modi is expected to address a meeting of youths drawn from several parts of the state. On the occasion will be present what the BJP terms a "prized catch" - Anil Antony, son of the country's longest-serving Defence Minister AK Antony.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will not be present at Kochi airport to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, as there are no official programs lined up for the PM here. Governor Khan, who was in the city, told the media that he would have stayed back had there been official programs.

"Since there are no official programs in Kochi, I am returning," he said. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive in the city at noon and at 5.30 pm he will take part in a 1.8 km long road show through the main road at the commercial capital of the state.

READ | 'I dare them to...': Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says 'elections can happen anytime, we are prepared'

At 6 pm, he is expected to address a meeting of youths drawn from several parts of the state. On the occasion will be present what the BJP terms a "prized catch" - Anil Antony, son of the country's longest-serving Defence Minister AK Antony.

Anil Antony will be showcased for the first time after he joined the BJP early this month. After the meeting, at 7.45 pm, the PM will be meeting supreme heads of various Churches and then retiring for the day at a plush private hotel in Kochi.

READ | Male cheetah Uday dies at MP's Kuno National Park, second death in a month

On Tuesday, Governor Khan will receive Modi at the Thiruvananthapuram airport as he is coming to flag off the first Vande Bharat train for the state at the Central railway station.

The Governor would then join the PM at the Central stadium where Modi launches various projects. At 12.40 pm, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to fly to Surat, his home state.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli turns waterboy for Team India as 12th man, viral video wins hearts

Isha Ambani-led Mukesh Ambani company to take on Tata firm, Nykaa with next move

'All have to try for a peaceful solution': Opposition INDIA MPs in Manipur

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert, check rain forecast for Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Telangana and other states

C Vijayakumar, one of highest paid Indian CEOs, sees salary drop by over Rs 100 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE