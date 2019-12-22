'No NRC, no detention centre': PM Modi accuses Congress, 'urban naxals' of spreading lies; oppn hits back

Targeting the opposition for "spreading false information" over National Register of Citizens (NRC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said some leaders were wasting their energy in something that is not even there.

Speaking at a rally in Delhi's Ram Lila Maidan, Modi said that the Congress and urban Naxals are spreading lies regarding detention centres.

"The Congress, its allies, educated Naxalites living in the cities - urban naxals - are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres. They should value their education. Once read, what is the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC," Modi said.

"Rumours of detention centres being spread by Congress and urban naxals is a lie. This is a lie, a lie, a lie," he said.

He said there has been no discussion on NRC anywhere and this exercise was done for Assam only after a Supreme Court order.

"I want to tell the 130 crore citizens of India that since my government has come to power, since 2014, there has been no discussion on NRC anywhere. Only after the Supreme Court's order, this exercise was done for Assam," he said.

Most parts of his 97-minute speech at a rally seen as the launch of the BJP's Delhi election campaign was devoted to the NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Massive protests have erupted in India following the introduction of the contentious new citizenship law. The controversial law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

Modi said lies are being spread on the matter.

There are leaders who told in TV interviews that NRC across India will involve such heavy expenses, but I want to say why you are you wasting your energy in something which is not even there? (Jo hai hi nahi usme kahaan itna dimag khapa rahe ho rey)," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was attacked by Modi at the rally hit back, saying that the prime minister was contradicting his own home minister.

In a tweet soon after PM's rally, she said, "Whatever I said is there in public forum, whatever you said is there for people to judge. With #PM contradicting #HomeMinister publicly on Nationwide NRC, who is dividing fundamental idea of India? People will definitely decide who is right & who is wrong #IRejectCAA #IRejectNRC."

Home Minister Amit Shah who had said in the Parliament during a discussion on Citizenship Amendment Bill last week that NRC process will be undertaken in the entire country

Shah has repeated the commitment to hold a nationwide NRC several times.

"The CAB will come, all refugees will be given citizenship, and after that a National Register of Citizens will be formed. Refugees need not worry. Infiltrators will have to worry. Understand the chronology - first CAB, then NRC, and NRC is not just for West Bengal but for the full country," the BJP president had said while campaigning in West Bengal ahead of the Lok Sabha election earlier this year.

The Congress also hit, asking if PM Modi believes Indians can't do a simple google search.

"Does PM Modi believe Indians can't do a simple google search to fact check his lies? Detention Centres are extremely real and will continue to grow as long as this govt is in power," Congress said in a tweet.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.