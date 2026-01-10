No non-veg food in Ayodhya, administration's strict decision to impose ban on it within Ram Temple 15-km radius, issues warning to hotels, homestays for...

The Ayodhya administration has banned the delivery of non-vegetarian food items within a 15-km radius of the Ram temple, and warned several homestays and hotels against serving non-veg food and alcoholic drinks to guests.

The Ayodhya administration has banned the delivery of non-vegetarian food items within a 15-km radius of the Ram temple, and warned several homestays and hotels against serving non-veg food and alcoholic drinks to guests. Several complaints were registered against online food delivery platforms for delivering non-veg food within the 'Panchkosi Parikrama' area.

Acting on the complaints, Ayodhya assistant food commissioner Manik Chandra Singh said, 'Despite a previously imposed ban, non-vegetarian food was being served to tourists through online orders. Following this, a ban was imposed on online non-vegetarian deliveries as well."

"All hotels, shopkeepers and delivery companies have been informed, and continuous monitoring will be conducted to ensure compliance," he added.

No implementation of ban on liquour shops so far

In May 2025, Ayodhya Municipal Corporation to banned the sale of liquor and meat along the 14-km Ram Path, the route connecting Ayodhya and Faizabad, however, this ban was hardly implemented. Several liquor shops still exists within the area. Municipal officer said the civic body had removed meat shops along the Ram Path, including those in Faizabad, but the district administration's authorisation was required to act against liquor vendors.