No new COVID-19 cases since last two weeks in 25 districts that were earlier affected: Govt

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday said that no new cases of coronavirus have been reported from the 25 districts of 15 states in the country which were affected by the deadly virus.

The information was given by Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal during the daily press briefing. The spread of the infection has stopped in these districts, he said.

He also informed that the number of positive cases in the country has climbed to 9,152. 796 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, and 35 new deaths took the death toll to 308.

On Sunday, it was reported that the virus has reached 80 new districts of the country in the last 4 days. However, the prentive steps taken in those 25 districts brought the spread to a halt, the health ministry said, adding that 400 districts of the country have so far been affected by the COVID-19.

These districts are:

Gondia in Maharashtra, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Bilaspur in Chattisgarh Davangiri, Kodagu,Tumkuru, Udupi in Karnataka South Goa in Goa, Wayanad and Kottayam in Kerala, West Imphal in Manipur, Rajouri in J&K, Aizwal West in Mizoram Mahe in Puducherry SBS Nagar in Punjab, Patna, Nalanda & Munger in Bihar Pratapgarh in Rajasthan Panipat, Rohtak,Sirsa in Haryana Pauri Garhwal in Uttrakhand Bhadradari Kothagudem in Telangana

In the press conference, a video was also presented that shows the 24-hours coronavirus war room in Bengaluru showing people from different walks of life extending their services.

The Joint Secretary also said that the government is using technology for live case tracking, case management and for implementation and monitoring of containment plan. In the war room, software engineers, doctors, pilots, research scholars, psychologists, Red Cross workers and common citizens are collectively fighting against COVID-19.

More than 30 crore people have received financial assistance amounting to Rs. 28,256 crore under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, a statement from the ministry said on Monday.