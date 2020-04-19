No new COVID-19 cases in Goa since April 3, all patients discharged

Goa's Health Minister Vishwajit Rane informed on Sunday that all seven COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered and have been discharged.

"We are proud to announce that all the patients that were reported positive in the state of Goa have recovered from the COVID-19. The active number of cases in Goa now stands at zero," Rane tweeted.

"While we currently do not have any active cases in the state, it is our responsibility to keep in mind the importance of the lockdown. maintain social distancing, adhere to norms and guidelines issued by both Central and State Govt," he added.

"A moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa as the last active COVID-19 case tests negative. Team of Doctors and entire support staff deserve applause for their relentless effort. No new positive case in Goa after 3rd April 2020," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

The last coronavirus case in Goa was detected on April 3, and now all of them have been discharged.

According to the data presented by the government, 758 people were tested for the virus in the state.

(With agency inputs)