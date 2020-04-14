No new case in 28 days will mean we've broken the chain of transmission: Health ministry

The government on Tuesday stressed that the chain of transmission of coronavirus can be broken successfully if no case is reported for 28 days from a particular area. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the morning announced the extension of countrywide lockdown till May 3.

The information was given by Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Aggarwal during the daily press brief when he was asked out the 40-day lockdown (post extension).

"We have to break the chain. If no coronavirus COVID-19 case is reported for 28 days from a specific area, we can say we have been to break the chain of transmission," he replied to the question.

Aggarwal said that a total of 602 hospitals have been earmarked as dedicated coronavirus facilities and they have a capacity of 1,06,719 beds as well as 12,024 ICU beds that have been reserved for such patients in the country.

Updating on the numbers, the Joint Secy said that in the last 24 hours, 1,211 fresh cases of COVOID-19 and 31 deaths have been reported. It took the number of cases to 10,363 and deaths to 339 in the country.

In the morning, PM Modi addressed the nation, and said that the decision to extend the lockdown was taken keeping in mind suggestions from many states, experts and the people.

“Those who earn daily, make ends meet with daily income, they are my family. One of my top-most priorities is to reduce the difficulties in their lives. The government has made every possible effort to help them through Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojna. Their interests have also been taken care of while making the new guidelines” the Prime Minister said.

Compared to other COVID-19 affected countries, some of the developed and powerful, India is in a very well managed situation, he said.