No need to panic, sufficient stock of essential commodities in state: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that the state has sufficient stock of essential commodities like vegetables, rice and other items and there is no need to worry. The minister also likened the current situation in the country to war.

"Today, we are fighting against those who are invisible. This is a war between citizens and this pandemic. And we can defeat only by staying back at home. We have now seen the seriousness of the coronavirus diseases. Until now we saw this problem in a negative light," Thackeray said during a press briefing.

The minister also said that all shops selling essential goods are open so there's no need to panic.

"We have sufficient stock of essential commodities like vegetables, rice and other items of daily use, so there is no need to worry. All shops selling essential goods are open too. We will celebrate Gudi Padwa once we tackle this crisis," he said.

Thackeray also asked people to stay inside their homes. "I am at home listening to Mrs CM, you listen to your home minister, there is no need to panic, essential services are available," he said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in the country. On Wednesday, four new cases were reported, taking the total number to confirmed cases to 116.